Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management holds 7th convocation

Ahmedabad, Feb 12: The Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management (AIIM) on Monday held the convocation for the 2021-23 batch, which comprised two AICTE-approved PGDM programmes – Infrastructure Management and Law.

Vinayak Chatterjee, Founder and Managing Trustee of The Infravision Foundation, was the chief guest for the 7th convocation of AIIM. Dr. Priti G. Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, presided over the ceremony along with Prof. Ravi P. Singh, Director of the Adani Institute of Infrastructure and Provost of Adani University. The event was attended by dignitaries from the world of academia and industry.

A total of 56 students graduated from the PGDM (Infrastructure Management) programme and 10 from PGDM (Law). Burigari Saiprasadini from PGDM (Infrastructure Management) was awarded the Gold Medal for her scholastic academic performance.

The transformation of AIIM into Adani University since 2022 has seen the PGDM (Infrastructure Management) programme being converted into MBA (Infrastructure Management). First-year MBA students were felicitated for their academic performances. Jaivardhan Mittal, Mayank Mehta and Avinash Yadav, all from MBA (IM), were awarded certificates for meritorious academic performance.

Addressing the students, Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee said, “It is important to find a purpose in life that involves reaching for your north star and grasping it. Infrastructure is the biggest career opportunity today with the maximum resources of the nation being invested there. The institute would have embedded in you a set of life skills such as attitude, coupled with optimism and confidence, that should help you locate your north star.”

Dr. Priti G. Adani said, “Infrastructure is the very backbone of the global economy – and it is no different for the Indian economy. This is an incredibly exciting time to be launching your career. India is the place to be in right now – and you are all set for the opportunity of a lifetime. The skills and knowledge you have acquired here, from project management to strategic thinking, from understanding complex legal frameworks to mastering financial and analytical techniques, have prepared you to be the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.”

The 7th convocation marked an exciting milestone in AIIM’s journey toward excellence in infrastructure education and research. The institution looks forward to continuing its legacy under Adani University and prepare future leaders for the ever-growing infrastructure industry.