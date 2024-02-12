Hitu Kanodia and Neelam Panchal starring Gujarati Psychological Thriller Film ‘Nasoor’ trailer launch

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Upcoming Gujarati Film ‘Nassor’ is a story of a rich successful business man Harshvardhan who feels he is alone and unhappy with his life. Despite of having a lovely wife, brother, successful work and business associates, he feels there is no purpose of his life and decides to end his life. While he kept failing with his efforts to end this life, he met some people who he hoped could make him meet death.

Did his plans work or destiny had some other plans for him?

The film has Hitu Kanodia, Nilam Paanchal along with Heena Jaikishan, Denisha Ghumra, Hemin Trivedi and Vaishakh Ratanben Rathod in the leading roles. The teaser of the film has received the incredible response from the audience, today the trailer of the film got released. Trailer reflects the stunning background music and critically acclaim the acting of lead characters.

The film is directed by Rishi Joshi and written by Kajal Mehta. Manoj Ahir has produced the film under Manoj Ahir productions / Storytell Films.

Film is releasing on 23rd February 2024 in theaters.