Celebrating a Friendship Rooted in Environmental Passion and Shared Adventures

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 19: Randeep Hooda, the versatile actor and passionate environmentalist, celebrates his birthday today with a special tribute from his close friend, Jay Patel. Patel, a New York-based businessman and producer, honors their enduring friendship by planting a tree in Central Park.

Their bond, forged through shared adventures on horse trails and jungle safaris, is marked by a mutual commitment to social and environmental causes. Jay Patel fondly recalls their many experiences, from the thrill of horse riding to deep conversations about making a difference in the world. Inspired by Hooda’s unwavering dedication to these causes, Patel has become more active in his own efforts to contribute to a better world.

Despite his focus on commerce and investment, Patel’s friendship with Hooda has led him to explore art and cinema. This exploration saw Patel stepping into the role of Shyamji Krishna Varma, a historical figure known for his bond with Veer Savarkar. Their shared commitment to meaningful work and lasting impact mirrors the friendship between Varma and Savarkar.

This year, although Patel is in New York and unable to join Hooda in Mumbai for his birthday, he celebrates in his own way. Patel plans to plant trees using the Akira Miyawaki method, a nod to the environmental work both friends are deeply committed to. This act of planting trees in New York pays tribute to Hooda’s dedication to the environment and their shared belief in leaving the world a better place.

As Randeep Hooda celebrates his birthday, Jay Patel sends his warmest wishes from across the ocean. He wishes Hooda continued health, strength, and success in all his endeavors. May this year bring the actor closer to his goals and see him continue to shine in all that he does.

Happy Birthday, Randeep Hooda, from your friend Jay Patel and the bustling city of New York.