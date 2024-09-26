Australia’s University of Wollongong ready to roll out its Fintech courses at Gandhinagar campus

Students can avail ‘The Inaugural Scholarship’ in its maiden batch to experience the Global Education at UoW

By Rafat Quadri

Gandhinagar, Sep 26: The University of Wollongong (UOW) is all set to make history as one of the first Australian universities to establish a teaching base in India. With the inauguration of its new campus in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in November 2024, UOW is bringing its globally recognized standards of education and research excellence to the Indian subcontinent.

Kath McCollim, Executive Director of Global Student Recruitment at the University of Wollongong (UOW), visited Gandhinagar and engaged with the media. Accompanying her were Dr. Kiran Trivedi, Associate Professor of Computing at UOW’s India campus, and Dr. Rajsee Joshi, a faculty member in Fintech. They shared insights into the university’s aspiring teaching standards and overall ambiance.

UOW’s Global Excellence in Education and Research

Ranked 3rd in India in the 2025 QS World University Rankings and positioned among the top 6% of business schools globally as accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), UOW is celebrated for its high standards in education. The university’s expansion into India represents a significant milestone in international education, aimed at fostering global academic collaboration and opening new opportunities for Indian students.

Gandhinagar Campus at GIFT City: A Glimpse into the Future

The new UOW India campus, situated within GIFT City, India’s first operational greenfield smart city, boasts cutting-edge IT infrastructure and collaborative student spaces. GIFT City is a thriving international business hub with a focus on financial services and technology, making it an ideal location for UOW’s specialized programs in Computing and Financial Technology.

UOW’s India campus will feature world-class learning environments designed to offer students an international-standard education experience while keeping them connected to local industry trends. The campus will also emphasize environmental sustainability, aligning with GIFT City’s reputation as a greenfield smart city, which integrates sustainable infrastructure with innovation.

The Inaugural Scholarship: Making Education More Accessible

To mark the launch of its Indian campus, UOW India is introducing ‘The Inaugural Scholarship,’ a financial aid initiative aimed at making its world-class education more accessible to students. This scholarship offers significant tuition fee reductions for those enrolling in Computing and Financial Technology programs.

50% tuition fee reduction for all Master’s programs in the first trimester.

25% tuition fee reduction for Graduate Certificate programs

in the first trimester.

The scholarship is available to students who apply by October 4, 2024. This initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on aspiring students and create pathways to internationally recognized education.

Postgraduate Programs Tailored for the Global Job Market

Starting in November 2024, UOW India will offer a variety of postgraduate programs to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving job market. These programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in high-growth sectors such as data analytics and financial technology. The programs include:

Master of Computing (Data Analytics) Graduate Certificate in Computing Master of Financial Technology Extended Master of Financial Technology Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology

These specialized programs focus on preparing students for careers in fields experiencing global demand, ensuring they have the tools to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

Strategic Collaboration with IBM: A Cutting-Edge Learning Experience

UOW India has formed an innovative partnership with IBM, enhancing the educational experience through access to IBM’s Innovation Centre for Education (ICE). This collaboration will provide students with state-of-the-art training in emerging technologies, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Cloud Computing

Cybersecurity

Blockchain

IBM’s expertise in these areas will ensure that UOW India students are at the forefront of technological innovation. Additionally, this partnership will offer placement opportunities with leading multinational corporations, research organizations, and startups, providing students with practical industry exposure and enhancing their employability.

Placement Opportunities and Industry Integration

The collaboration with IBM and other industry partners ensures that UOW India students will have access to job placements and internships with top companies and research organizations. The emphasis on integrating academic knowledge with real-world industry needs will help bridge the gap between education and employability, offering students a seamless transition into the workforce.

A New Era of Education in India

The launch of UOW India in GIFT City marks a new chapter in India’s educational landscape. The combination of scholarships, innovative programs, strategic industry partnerships, and a world-class campus makes UOW India an exciting choice for students looking to pursue careers in computing, data analytics, and fintech. By providing access to cutting-edge technology and global industry connections, UOW India is set to offer an unparalleled education experience that will prepare students to excel on a global scale.

For more information about programs and scholarships, visit UOW India’s official website. The application deadline for ‘The Inaugural Scholarship’ is October 4, 2024.

