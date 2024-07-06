Unitedworld School of Law and GNLU Host Prestigious Pre-Colloquium Workshop on Environmental Law

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 6: The Unitedworld School of Law (UWSL) at Karnavati University, in collaboration with Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), successfully organized a Pre-Colloquium Research Workshop on Thursday, July 4. This event set the stage for the 21st Annual Colloquium of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Academy of Environmental Law, which is ongoing at Karnavati University until July 7.

The workshop commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Tiina Maria Paloniitty, Chair of the IUCN, Mr. Gustavo Alanis, Founder and Executive Director of the Mexican Environmental Law Center (CEMDA), Tseming Yang, Professor of Law at Santa Clara University, Prof. William Piermattei, Managing Director of the Environmental Law Program at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, Robert V. Percival, Robert F. Stanton Professor of Law and Director of the Environmental Law Program at the University of Maryland School of Law, and Dr. Siva Barathi Marimuthu, Senior Lecturer in the School of Law at the University of New England in Armidale, New South Wales.

Dr. P Lakshmi, Dean of UWSL, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the significance of the Centre for Research on Environmental Studies in promoting environmental protection efforts. The event was graced by distinguished academics, legal experts, and representatives from leading universities and environmental organizations from the USA, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and other countries, who presented research papers on critical environmental topics, enriching the dialogue.

In her opening remarks, Professor Tiina Paloniitty addressed contemporary environmental challenges. This was followed by an insightful lecture from Professor William Piermattei and Dr. Sharl Marimuthu on environmental conservation and legal perspectives.

Dr. Marimuthu presented her research on “Harnessing Legal Education to Build Community Resilience,” highlighting interdisciplinary approaches in eco-pedagogy and its applications in Australia’s environmental initiatives.

Similarly, Durgeshree Raman discussed the landmark New Zealand Supreme Court case, Smith v. Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited, focusing on climate litigation under Tort law and the role of Tikanga Maori in environmental jurisprudence, advocating for rights to health, safety, peace, and sustainability in the environment. Mr. Peter Davis explored the nexus between legal education, climate change, and intergenerational equity, emphasizing the preservation of natural resources and environmental sustainability.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks and closing remarks, acknowledging the valuable contributions of participants towards advancing environmental law scholarship and practice. A group photograph captured the spirit of collaboration and commitment among attendees, marking the successful culmination of the pre-colloquium workshop.