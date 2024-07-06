HOC-Vedanta and M | O | C Cancer Care Merge to Form Largest Community-Based Cancer Treatment Network in India

Strategic Merger and Expanded Access:

Hemato Oncology Clinic-Vedanta (HOC) and M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Center (M | O | C) announced their merger, creating one of the largest networks of community-based cancer treatment and research centers in Western India.

The merged entity, HOC-Vedanta – M | O | C, will provide cancer patients with timely access to cutting-edge cancer care at sustainable rates near their homes. The network spans 22 community cancer care locations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with plans to expand across India.

Commitment to Excellence and Comprehensive Care:

The merger aims to combine the complementary strengths and resources of both organizations to offer standardized, evidence-based, high-quality cancer care. The united efforts focus on prevention, treatment, recovery, palliation, and long-term support for patients and their families.

HOC-Vedanta representative emphasized the amplified commitment to cancer research, including innovative treatment modalities and repurposing existing therapies. M | O | C spokesperson highlighted the goal of building a holistic institution dedicated to enhanced cancer care and achieving institutional excellence.

Ahmedabad, July 6: Hemato Oncology Clinic-Vedanta (HOC) and M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Center (M | O | C), two pioneering community cancer care organizations in India, announced their strategic merger today.

This important announcement was shared with the media at Ahmedabad on Saturday by Dr Bhavin Shah, Director HOC Vedanta and Dr Chandrashekhar Pethe, Senior Medical Oncologist MOC Cancer Care & Research Centre.

Dr Bhavin Shah stated that “This merger expands access to world-class cancer care and research for patients across Western India. The newly formed entity, HOC-Vedanta – M | O | C, now boasts one of the largest geographic footprints in cancer treatment and research, providing timely access to leading-edge cancer care at sustainable rates near patients’ homes”.

“With this merger, HOC-Vedanta and M | O | C will combine their complementary strengths and resources to offer the best and most compassionate care possible. A representative from HOC-Vedanta stated, “Together, we will amplify our commitment to cancer research. By investing in clinical and observational studies of prospective and retrospective nature for innovative treatment modalities, we will contribute to the global fight against cancer, striving to establish the utility of new therapies and the repurpose of existing ones” added Dr Shah.

Dr Pethe observed that “With this integration, we are heading towards setting new benchmarks in the direction of achieving institutional excellence; ensuring standardized, evidence-based, high-quality care across all our centers. This merger is not just about combining facilities; it is about building a holistic institution dedicated to enhanced cancer care.”

The merger aims to offer a continuum of care that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, palliation, and long-term support for patients and their families. Notably, M | O | C raised $10 million from Tata Capital Healthcare Fund in January 2023, demonstrating their strong financial backing.

HOC-Vedanta – M | O | C now has 40 Medical Oncologists and Hemato-Oncologists on board, creating the largest pool of cancer physicians under a single cancer care organization in India. The network will serve over 22,000 cancer patients annually across 22 community cancer care locations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Plans are already underway to expand operations to other parts of India, aiming to provide access to high-quality cancer care to patients nationwide.

The united efforts of HOC-Vedanta and M | O | C will ensure that world-class cancer treatment is within reach for all, regardless of location or financial status. The merger promises a profound impact on the lives of cancer patients and their families, offering hope, healing, and the promise of a better future.

Caltius Ventures, Ahmedabad acted as the exclusive advisor and JSA served as the legal counsel to HOC-Vedanta for the transaction. Affluence Advisors, Mumbai acted as the exclusive advisor and AZB served as the legal counsel to M | O | C for the transaction.