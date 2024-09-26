Sun Pharma Unveils New Clinical Data on Severe Dermatological Conditions at EADV 2024

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Sep 26: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715 (together with its subsidiaries and/or affiliated companies, “Sun Pharma”) today announced that it will present abstracts across its dermatology portfolio at the 33rd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress being held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 25-28, 2024.

Three abstracts, accepted for podium and poster presentation, will highlight clinical efficacy and safety data of LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, an oral selective inhibitor of Janus Kinases (JAK) JAK1 and JAK2 approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata (AA). Notably, data presented in the podium presentation (FC04.04) found a greater proportion (95%) of patients taking deuruxolitinib 8 mg twice a day showed improvement in their hair satisfaction scores, compared to baseline over the 24-week period.

Satisfaction with hair regrowth is imperative, as a significant number of patients with AA experience depression and anxiety due to the visible nature of the disease.1 The company will also share results in two additional posters for deuruxolitinib, which showed clinically meaningful improvement in anxiety and depression among patients taking deuruxolitinib to treat their severe AA (P2022) as well as dose optimization for deuruxolitinib at 8 mg (P2081).

“Deuruxolitinib targets the immune mechanisms behind alopecia areata, providing patients with an effective treatment option,” said Arash Mostaghimi, MD, MPA, MPH, FAAD, Vice Chair, Clinical Trials and Innovation and Director, Inpatient Dermatology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “As a dermatologist, I find these data particularly encouraging because it addresses the physical effects of hair loss, which can, in turn, address the significant emotional and mental health challenges that patients often face.”

Additionally, 12 poster presentations will underscore the clinical efficacy and safety of ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. These data also include research from interim data analysis from real-world settings.