AMA Celebrates Foundation Day, Honoring Late Shri U N Mehta’s Philanthropy at Torrent-AMA Management Complex

Honouring the Legacy of Great Philanthropist Late Shri U N Mehta for Generous Contributions

Chief Guest: Mr. Varun Mehta, Director of Torrent Power Ltd., will grace the event as the chief guest, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Special Screening: A Docudrama chronicling the life and legacy of Late Shri U. N. Mehta, the visionary Founder and Chairman of Torrent Group, will be screened, offering an inspiring look into his remarkable journey and contributions.

Ahmedabad, Aug 30: AMA (Ahmedabad Management Association) has organized the AMA’s (ATIRA Campus) Foundation Day Celebration to commemorate proud moments of the establishment of Torrent-AMA Management Complex.

The event will mark the honouring the legacy of Great Philanthropist Late Shri U N Mehta for his Generous Contributions on Saturday, August 31, 2024. 6.00 to 8.00 at AMA campus.

Mr. Varun Mehta, Director, Torrent Power Ltd. will grace the function as the chief guest and the Docudrama that chronicles the life and legacy of Late Shri U. N. Mehta, the visionary Founder and Chairman of Torrent Group will be screened on this occasion. This film offers an inspiring glimpse into his remarkable journey and enduring impact on the industry.

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Time: 6.00 to 8.00 p.m.

Entry: Free and Open to all

Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association