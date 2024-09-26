World’s Largest Free Old Age Home for 5000 Elders to be Built in Rajkot

Paramatmananda Saraswatiji, Patron of Sadbhavana Old Age Home says “It is a Mission, a Movement and not just a Service”

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Sep 26: A landmark project for elder care is set to take shape in Rajkot as India’s largest ‘Sadbhavana Old Age Home’ is planned for construction by the Manavseva Charitable Trust. Spanning 30 acres on the Rajkot-Jamnagar Highway, this Rs. 300 crore project will provide a home for 5000 destitute, bedridden, and sick elders.

Project Overview and Vision

The new Sadbhavana Old Age Home will embody the spirit of “Matridevo Bhav, Pitridevo Bhav,” and is aimed at serving those in need. Spread across seven 11-story buildings, the project will feature 1400 rooms, ensuring a safe and caring environment for elderly individuals from all walks of life. It is being supported by philanthropic efforts from across Gujarat.

Addressing the Growing Need for Elder Care

Paramatmananda Saraswatiji, Patron of Sadbhavana Old Age Home, spoke about the diminishing values of “Matridevo Bhav” and “Pitridevo Bhav” in modern times. With shrinking family sizes and the breakdown of joint families, many elders find themselves neglected and destitute. This new home aims to address the growing need for care, especially among the elderly from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Currently, Sadbhavana Vridashram serves over 650 elders, with more than 200 bedridden individuals. The volunteers work tirelessly, providing everything from daily care to emotional support.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

This new facility will not only provide basic care but will also offer a range of modern amenities such as a temple, Annapurna house, library, exercise and yoga rooms, a dispensary, gardens, a community hall, and more. The organization also plans to incorporate environmental conservation efforts, with over 100 million trees planted across India.

Paramatmananda Saraswatiji :

“In the present time, the spirit of ‘Matridevo Bhava’ and ‘Pitridevo Bhava’ has diminished. The need of the hour is for more people to join in the service of elders who have no one. This is a divine project that receives continuous blessings from elders and support from generous donors across Gujarat”.

Vijay Dobriya , President of Sadbhavana Old Age Home:

“At Sadbhavana Vridashram, we warmly welcome socially or physically challenged persons of any age, without discrimination of caste or religion.”

Mital Khetani, Advisor of Sadbhavana Vriddashram:

“For the benefit of our old age home in Rajkot, after 12 years, a global Ram Katha of Pujya Morari Bapu has been organized for the welfare of the elderly. We aim to plant and nurture 150 crore trees across India as part of our commitment to environmental conservation.”

Jayesh G. Vyas, a compassionate social activist and renowned orator and writer, is also involved in the noble cause of the old age home. He offered valuable insights into the project, emphasizing it as an essential service to support the elderly and those in need.

Global Ram Katha to Support the Cause

A significant event to support this project will be a Ram Katha by the renowned Saint Shri Morari Bapu, scheduled from November 23 to December 1, 2024, in Rajkot. The Katha is expected to draw over 1 lakh participants daily. Several revered spiritual leaders, including Swami Ramdev and Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, will be present to bless the event.

During the Ram Katha, a range of social welfare activities will also take place. Among these is a drive for thalassemia awareness and blood donation, with a goal of collecting over 25,000 units of blood in November alone.

The Sadbhavana Old Age Home is poised to set a new standard for elder care in India. With the support of society’s philanthropic leaders and the blessings of revered saints, this project is a beacon of hope for thousands of elderly citizens in need.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)