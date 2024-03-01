ATPL launches Tailored Solutions for Indian Entrepreneurs

ATPL’s innovative approach aimed at revolutionising Business Growth for Indian Entrepreneurs

We are here to transform Indian Business Landscape : Nilesh Shah, ATPL Managing Director

ATPL’s launching announcement: Free Assessment of Business Health on demand

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 1: Aurokripa Technologies Pvt Ltd (ATPL), a leading business consulting company known for its innovative approach, has introduced specially tailored solutions for Indian entrepreneurs. These solutions, aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by Indian promoters, offer a comprehensive range of services to support business growth.

ATPL’s new solutions focus on five key pillars: innovation and strategy, process orientation, digital transformation, people management, and organisational growth. These solutions are designed to enhance efficiencies, strengthen digitalisation, nurture talent, and support overall growth in India’s evolving professional landscape.

ATPL Managing Director Nilesh Shah emphasized the importance of structural principles in driving growth, stating, “The time is ripe for creating performance-driven organisations with digital transformation, process-driven systems, data analytics, and assessment of the team’s competence.” He reiterated ATPL’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs unlock their full potential and achieve growth.

With a focus on implementation, ATPL will provide free assessments to companies facing business challenges, guiding them and working with them to put them on the path to growth. Through these efforts, ATPL aims to drive change and innovation in the Indian business landscape, empowering entrepreneurs with the knowledge, resources, and skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Interacting with a group of media persons Nilesh Shah explained that they charge the customers in the form of a fixed retainer ship and a succession fee which is on percentile basis. He said, we have a strong team of 20 staff members who are experts in different area of business upliftment. The ATPL team handholds their customers which are entrepreneurs and start up owners for a minimum period of one year, at times it extends upto three or five years a per the requirement of the customer.

Nilesh said “Most importantly ATPL in its launching announcement offers a Free Assessment of Business Health of the business entities. Jigna Shah, Pradip Shah and Ankush Shah of ATPL team were also present at the occasion besides other team members of ATPL.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)