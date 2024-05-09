L&T Finance Ltd Revolutionizes Home Loans with ‘The Complete Home Loan’ Launch in Ahmedabad

LTF Home Décor Finance Launches ‘The Complete Home Loan’ for Flexible and Convenient Furnishing Solutions : Sanjay Garyali, Chief Executive – Urban Finance at LTF

LTF Home Decor Finance rate of interest – 10.5 to 11%

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 9: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), a prominent retail financier, has launched ‘The Complete Home Loan’ in Ahmedabad, offering customers a comprehensive solution to realize their dream of owning a home. This new offering features a Digitized Process, a Dedicated Relationship Manager, and an option for Home Décor Finance.

The Home Décor Finance option provides flexibility in acquiring essential furnishings for a comfortable living space. The Digitized Process streamlines the loan application journey through technological interventions. Additionally, the Dedicated Relationship Manager serves as a single point of contact for customers, ensuring a smooth and satisfactory experience throughout the loan process.

Kum Nahi, Complete’ Slogan aims to Revolutionize Home Décor Finance Offerings : Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer, LTF

To promote ‘The Complete Home Loan,’ LTF has unveiled three TV commercials under the tagline, ‘Kum Nahi, Complete’. These commercials creatively blend humor and relatable situations, highlighting key features like ‘Home Décor Finance,’ ‘Digitized Process,’ and ‘Dedicated Relationship Manager.’

Sanjay Garyali, Chief Executive – Urban Finance at LTF, emphasized the importance of the Ahmedabad market and stated that ‘The Complete Home Loan’ targets new home buyers seeking fresh Home Loans for both under-construction and ready properties. He highlighted the proposition’s research-driven approach, coupled with attractive interest rates and key value-added features like paperless processing and hassle-free documentation.

“Gujarat market is very important for us since it is one of the fastest growing state and the need of the housing decor requirements are ample here” adds Sanjay.

Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at LTF, emphasized the need for a one-stop solution in the home loan segment. She expressed confidence that ‘The Complete Home Loan’ would meet customer expectations by addressing their needs comprehensively.

As part of the promotional campaign, LTF is a co-presenting sponsor for IPL, with the TV commercials being aired on Jio Cinema (Connected TV) during IPL matches. The Company will also advertise on prominent news channels during the pre-election results and on poll counting days. Additionally, a digital campaign has been launched across various social media channels, and outdoor hoardings featuring the LTF brand can be seen in Ahmedabad and other cities in India.

LTF Home Décor Finance offers various features to help customers finance their home décor projects. Some of the key features include:

Flexible Loan Amounts: LTF Home Décor Finance offers flexible loan amounts based on the customer’s requirements and eligibility. Quick Approval: The loan approval process is quick and hassle-free, allowing customers to access funds promptly for their home décor needs. Competitive Interest Rates: LTF Home Décor Finance offers competitive interest rates, making it affordable for customers to finance their projects. Easy Repayment Options: Customers can choose from various repayment options, including EMIs, to repay the loan amount comfortably. Wide Range of Products: LTF Home Décor Finance covers a wide range of home décor products, including furniture, furnishings, lighting, and more. Convenient Application Process: The application process for LTF Home Décor Finance is simple and can be done online or through a branch visit. No Collateral Required: In many cases, LTF Home Décor Finance does not require any collateral, making it easier for customers to access funds. Customized Solutions: LTF Home Décor Finance offers customized financing solutions based on the customer’s needs and budget.

Overall, LTF Home Décor Finance provides a convenient and affordable way for customers to finance their home décor projects.