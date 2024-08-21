Bilkul Online

Lendingkart’s SaaS platform – ‘2gthr’ will provide a seamless loan disbursal experience

Mumbai, Aug 21: Lendingkart, India’s largest retail lending marketplace, has announced a co-lending partnership with Tata Capital Limited, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, to provide business loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Lendingkart Finance through their SaaS platform- “2gthr” will oversee the complete customer journey, including application initiation, efficient underwriting, disbursal processes, and seamless collections management. This strategic partnership aims to enhance nationwide credit access for MSMEs through ‘2gthr’ platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder and CEO at Lendingkart said, “Our goal is to enhance credit penetration and make financing accessible and easier for MSMEs. This partnership will help us address the critical financing requirements of underserved businesses and drive greater operational efficiencies. We look forward to collaborating with Tata Capital to leverage its wide network with our platform and technology.”

Vivek Chopra, Chief Operating Officer- Retail Finance at Tata Capital Limited says, “Tata Capital’s partnership with Lendingkart reflects our dedication to collaborative growth. This strategic initiative will empower MSMEs to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive comprehensive business expansion.”