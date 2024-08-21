Ahmedabad Welcomes State-of-the-Art Cryotherapy Technology at ‘Wellness @CRYO’ Centre

Experience the Future of Wellness with the launch of Cryotherapy Technology in Ahmedabad

Revolutionary Health & Wellness: Combining advanced cryotherapy with traditional Ayurvedic practices for a 360° techno-holistic approach to health.

Boosting Athletic Performance: Cryotherapy aids in muscle recovery, inflammation reduction, and post-injury rehabilitation, crucial for India’s Olympic aspirations.

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Aug 21: The healthcare industry is witnessing a significant shift towards non-invasive treatments, and Ahmedabad is now at the forefront of this transformation with the introduction of world-renowned cryotherapy technology.

Leading this innovation in Gujarat is Dr. Reina Shukl’s ‘Wellness @CRYO’ Centre, located at A202 Shilp Corporate Park, Bodakdev. With the motto ‘Stay Fit, Stay Young’, the center is the pioneer in bringing this advanced cryotherapy technology to the state, offering a 360° techno-holistic approach to health and well-being.

Dr. Reina Shukl, a distinguished Ayurvedic practitioner and wellness expert of repute, has long been recognized for her contributions to holistic health. Her extensive experience in Ayurveda, combined with her forward-thinking approach to integrating modern technology with traditional healing practices, has earned her accolades both in India and internationally. Her expertise ensures that each treatment at ‘Wellness @CRYO’ is not only cutting-edge but also deeply rooted in the principles of natural and balanced living.

Cryotherapy, a treatment gaining rapid popularity globally, offers numerous benefits that make it a preferred choice for those seeking a holistic approach to health. The technology is particularly celebrated for its effectiveness in reducing inflammation and pain, making it a valuable tool for performance enhancement among athletes and the sports community. It also aids in muscle recovery, alleviates muscle spasms, and plays a crucial role in post-injury and post-surgery rehabilitation, especiallinay for conditions like frozen shoulder, knee, and back pain.

Dr. Reina reiterated that “in addition to its benefits for physical recovery, cryotherapy has cosmetic applications. Cryofacials, which utilize the cold therapy technique, are known to boost collagen production, reduce fine lines, tighten pores, and enhance skin appearance by giving it a smoother and more even complexion. The treatment also improves respiratory health by enhancing lung function and boosting the immune system with the release of antioxidants.

Moreover, cryotherapy is recognized for its ability to increase metabolism and aid in fat reduction, contributing to overall physical wellness. These benefits, combined with traditional therapies like acupuncture, Ayurvedic medicine, regular exercise, and balanced nutrition, offer a comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of health issues while minimizing the need for invasive procedures.

With India recently completing the Paris Olympics and aspiring to host the Olympics in Ahmedabad in 2034, this advanced technology, now available at ‘Wellness @CRYO’ Centre, is poised to play a pivotal role in preparing Indian athletes for the global stage.

Cryotherapy, with its blend of technology and holistic health practices, represents a new frontier in wellness, offering a promising future for those seeking to enhance their quality of life through non-invasive, effective, and gentle treatments.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)