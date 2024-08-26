Gujarat on High Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State; NDRF and SDRF Teams Deployed to Mitigate Flood Threat

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Aug 26: Gujarat is on high alert as the state braces for heavy rainfall, with the government taking extensive precautions to mitigate potential flooding. Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been strategically deployed across the state to manage emergencies.

The NDRF teams have been stationed in key areas, including Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Amreli, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Kutch, Morbi, Narmada, Navsari, Surat, Surendranagar, and Valsad. Similarly, SDRF teams are on standby in locations such as Anand, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kheda, Mahisagar, Morbi, Narmada, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surat, Tapi, and Dang.

In response to the heavy rains affecting several talukas, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted phone discussions with district collectors from seven critical districts on Sunday night. The districts included Morbi, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, and Dang. The Chief Minister urged the officials to remain vigilant, prioritize the safety of lives and livestock, and ensure effective disaster management.

Ahmedabad, in particular, has been issued an orange alert due to two consecutive days of heavy rainfall, resulting in widespread waterlogging. The city received around four inches of rain in the past 24 hours, with the southern zone recording 4.5 inches of rainfall this month. The downpour has led to significant flooding, disrupting daily life as roads and underpasses were inundated. In some areas, residents resorted to using makeshift boats to navigate through flooded streets.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely and has urged citizens to exercise caution as more rainfall is expected in the coming days.