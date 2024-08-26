Indian Coast Guard Gears Up for Inclement Weather in Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 26: “Machhi boat machhi boat coast guard bula raha hai, hamare samudra me toofan aane ki sambhavna hai” (call by coast guard warning of a possible storm in the sea) is the call being given by the Indian coast guard to warn and request the fishermen to go back to the safe places.

A Deep Depression has formed over south Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat and is expected to move west-southwestwards, emerging into the northeast Arabian Sea off the Saurashtra and Kutch coast around 28-29 August 2024. This weather system is likely to bring severe weather conditions over Gujarat and the surrounding coastal and sea areas.

In response, the Indian Coast Guard is taking proactive and preventive measures to ensure the safety of seafarers, especially fishermen. Coast Guard assets are on high alert, maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. They are broadcasting advisories via RADIO communication channels from ships, aircraft, and radar stations, urging fishing boats off the Gujarat coast to return to harbor in anticipation of rough sea conditions due to the impending weather system.