7 dead, 6,000 relocated as torrential rain pounds Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Aug 27: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel speaks during the video conference from the State Emergency Operations Center to review response and relief measures for the heavy rainfall affecting the state in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, torrential rain battered several parts of Gujarat, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and causing widespread disruption. Seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents as heavy showers continued to lash the state for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Over 6,000 people have been relocated to safer areas as water levels in dams and rivers surged due to the relentless downpour. Authorities are on high alert as the state grapples with extreme weather conditions. Earlier, State Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey reported that three people have died in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours; the death toll for the day is now seven. In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened an online meeting with district collectors, police superintendents, and senior officials from all major cities to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts. Due to the adverse weather conditions, the education department declared a holiday for primary schools across the state on Tuesday.

One of the most concerning incidents occurred in the Halvad taluka of Morbi district, where seven people went missing after a tractor-trolley was swept away while crossing a bridge. Despite a 20-hour search operation conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the missing people have not yet been located. In another incident, a car was carried away by strong water currents near Katwada village in Sabarkantha district. Firefighters rescued the two occupants after residents alerted the authorities. In Chhota Udepur district, a section of a bridge on National Highway 56 was damaged by the heavy flow of water in the Bharaj River, severely affecting vehicular movement.

The heavy rains also affected Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Panchmahal districts. Several underpasses and low-lying areas were flooded, trapping many people. In the past 24 hours, the state received an average of 94.20 mm of rainfall, with several talukas witnessing a significant downpour. As a result of the substantial rainfall, several major reservoirs across the state are being carefully managed. The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River currently holds 86.97 per cent of its total water capacity, with an inflow of 338,401 cusecs and an outflow of 385,269 cusecs. Other dams, including Ukai (80.16 per cent full) and Kadana (87.43 per cent full), are also witnessing significant inflows and discharging water to maintain the safety levels.

Gujarat Congress writes to PM Modi seeking immediate relief amid rain fury

The Gujarat Congress has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for immediate and decisive action to alleviate the suffering of the state’s residents.

The letter, penned by senior Congress leader and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Shaktisinh Gohil, outlines the dire situation across several regions, including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Morbi and Kutch, where heavy rains have led to widespread flooding and devastation.

The Central government has deployed six Army columns to assist in relief and disaster management efforts across Gujarat, focusing on areas most severely impacted by the heavy rains. These army units will support the local administrations of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi and Rajkot. The letter highlights the “critical need for more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to be deployed in the affected areas, as many cities and villages face extreme hardship. Despite the state’s efforts, complaints about the slow and inadequate delivery of relief have been widespread. Overflowing sewage in urban areas poses a severe health risk, with the potential for disease outbreaks.”

Heavy rains have significantly disrupted railway services, especially in the Vadodara division of Western Railway. On Tuesday alone, 56 trains were cancelled due to severe waterlogging at key locations such as Bajwa and Ranoli. Additionally, the letter emphasizes the ”significant financial losses suffered by farmers, who are facing unprecedented damage to their crops.”The Congress also pointed out the “need for immediate disbursement of cash relief to those affected, which has reportedly been delayed.

The situation in Kutch is particularly concerning, with ongoing rescue operations to locate individuals swept away by floodwaters, including Bhupendra Rathod, who remains missing.” The Congress has also called for the “urgent distribution of fodder for livestock, currently stored in forest department godowns, to support the many farmers whose animals are at risk. The restoration of electricity in villages and reopening critical roads, such as the route connecting Morbi and Kutch, are highlighted as immediate priorities.”

Furthermore, the letter addresses “issues of corruption in drainage projects, which have exacerbated the difficulties residents face in urban areas”. The Congress has stressed the need for special assistance for farmers and support for small businesses that have been severely affected by the monsoon. The letter concludes with a plea to Prime Minister Modi to take swift and generous action to aid in the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. It reminds him of his “roots in Gujarat and the critical need to support the people of the state during this challenging time.”