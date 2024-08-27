Milma thanks NDDB for support to dairy sector in disaster-hit Wayanad

BILKULONLINE

Thiruvananthapuram,Aug,27:Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by brand Milma, has thanked the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the support extended to the struggling dairy sector of Wayanad district, hit by the devastating landslide.

Immediately after the disaster struck Wayanad, Milma Chairman KS Mani had apprised NDDB Chairman Meenesh C Shah of the magnitude of the disaster and its grim fallout on the dairy sector.The disaster had affected over 7,000 animals, destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of fodder plots and led to a daily milk production loss of over 20,000 litres.

NDDB responded by immediately allocating 450 tonnes of Total Mixed Ration (TMR) and 100 tonnes of silage worth Rs one crore as urgent relief and pledged continued support for the sustainable recovery of the dairy sector.

Shah offered support of NDDB for rehabilitation of the ravaged dairy sector of Wayanad, a leading milk producing area of Kerala. He assured the Milma Chairman that NDDB is committed to supporting the dairy community of Wayanad to enable sustainable recovery and growth.

“Milma and its Malabar Regional Union greatly appreciate the gesture of NDDB by quickly coming to the help of the dairy community in Wayanad, ravaged by the unprecedented natural disaster,” Milma Chairman K S Mani said.

“The timely support of NDDB will help stabilise milk production and lay the groundwork for long-term recovery,” Mani added.

These essential supplies are being distributed through the Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) to the severely affected farmers.

Earlier this month, KCMMF and its three Regional Unions had contributed Rs 50 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in the backdrop the devastating landslide that struck Wayanad.