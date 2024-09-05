Celebrate the arrival of a bundle of joy with Johnson’s Baby’s new gift set

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Sep 5: Johnson’s Baby, a pioneer in baby skincare, today launched its gift set. The all-new gift range was unboxed at Johnson’s Baby ‘Onederland’ event with 280+ influencers and experts in Delhi.

A special gift to celebrate arrival of a little one, Johnson’s baby latest gift sets is available in 4 distinct variants with a curated collection of Johnson’s Baby popular products. Each gift set has been designed keeping the unique needs of new mothers and their newborns. For the first time, Johnson’s baby introduces a gift set along with a maternity bag with a name tag which can be personalised with the baby’s name. A perfect companion for outings with the little one, the maternity bag is available in attractive colours, is easy to carry, durable and water-resistant providing mothers a worry-free experience incase of any spills.

As a brand which celebrates the special moments of newborn, Johnson’s baby for the first time launches an AI generated lullaby & video which can be personalized with the baby’s name to make the nap time ritual even more special. Conceptualized by Hogarth, parents can now access the new lullaby feature by scanning the QR code on any Johnson’s baby gift box and create a personalized lullaby in English and Hindi languages.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Leader-Essential Health and Vice President Marketing, Kenvue said, “We are excited to launch our new Johnson’s baby curated gift sets. Johnson’s baby has always focused on enhancing the joys of parenthood and we hope these gift sets become synonymous with the joys associated with the birth of a newborn. Our gift sets have been thoughtfully curated with many personal touches including an AI powered lullaby and our best-selling products designed to help protect a baby’s delicate skin.”

The Johnson’s baby gift set were unveiled at Johnson’s Baby ‘Onederland’ event with India’s leading mummy influencers, experts and heads from communities from across the country. The event brought alive three distinct aspects of a motherhood journey including Journey to Day1, Preparing for Day 1 and Day 1 and Beyond. The event began with the JourneytoDay1 inviting mothers or the ‘Chief Oneder Officers’ to share their journeys and stories with their little one with a Promise Wall activation, followed by Preparing for Day 1 segment focusing on ingredient transparency and how to choose the best products suited for a baby’s delicate skin. For the final segment on Day 1 and Beyond, experiential zones and expert led knowledge sessions highlighted various aspects of baby skin science, myth busters and how to give the first bath, massage and much more.