Nykaa appoints Sukhleen Aneja to drive Kay Beauty growth

Ahmedabad, Sep 6: Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and fashion retailer, today announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as Senior Vice President and Business Head for Kay Beauty, Nykaa’s first ever celebrity beauty brand in partnership with Katrina Kaif. Her role will focus on propelling growth for Kay Beauty in International markets on the back of an extremely successful launch in India. Sukhleen will also hold responsibility for Nyveda, a brand based on Science of Ayurveda with a universal appeal in India and abroad, as well as provide strategic directions for few of the young brands in wellness and personal care.

With over two decades of rich sales and marketing experiences across Fortune 500 organizations like Unilever, L’Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser, she was most recently the CEO of Brands at Good Glamm. Over her career, Sukhleen has demonstrated exceptional skills in scaling brands via creating strategic roadmaps, leading innovation, transforming businesses and creating agile organizations which set her up for success at Nykaa for Kay Beauty and Nyveda.

Launched in 2019, Kay Beauty is India’s first celebrity makeup brand, co-created by Nykaa and Katrina Kaif. Reaching record sales of over Rs 150 cr annually, Kay beauty is extensively distributed across both online and offline channels including 150+ Nykaa stores and 450+ selective beauty retail outlets across India. Katrina is personally involved with Nykaa’s innovation team to create a makeup collection where each product has specific ‘kare’ ingredients to nourish the skin, while at the same time delivering a long wear, high performance finish. With an unequivocal commitment to bringing the latest trends to the Indian market in an inclusive manner, Kay Beauty has innovated ahead of the market and seen some blockbuster product launches – latest of which was the Hydra creme lipstick range that sold extremely successfully across all channels. The brand is bolstered by the consumer love it has received by the inclusive and diverse Kay Community which is 1.5 million strong on Instagram, reiterating that #ItsKayToBeYou.

Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director Nykaa, CEO Nykaa Fashion & Head of Owned Brands said, “We are delighted to welcome Sukhleen Aneja to the Nykaa Family to lead the Kay Beauty and Nyveda businesses. Sukhleen’s extensive experience in building customer-centric brands will be invaluable as we up our ambition on both brands. For Kay Beauty specifically, her strategic vision, along with Katrina’s marketing mind and might, will enable the Rs.150Cr brand to scale to the next level both domestically and internationally”.

Sukhleen Aneja, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Kay Beauty, remarked, “I am thrilled to join Nykaa and look forward to driving growth and innovation in Kay Beauty and Nyveda. Beauty continues to be under-penetrated in India and that’s where the opportunity lies for creating strong and powerful consumer first brands”.

Sukhleen Aneja’s appointment underscores Nykaa’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the beauty industry. Her leadership is expected to drive significant advancements for Kay Beauty & Nyveda, reinforcing Nykaa’s position as a leader in the beauty space.