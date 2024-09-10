Bilkul Online

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai / Caesarea, Israel – Sep 10: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (Reliance Retail), India’s foremost retailer, and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men and children, today announced a strategic partnership in India. This collaboration, marked by a 50/50 joint venture, aims to redefine the apparel landscape in the Indian market.

The partnership intends to establish an apparel innovation platform dedicated to meeting the unique demands of Indian consumers. Delta Galil, renowned for its innovation and product excellence, will leverage this venture to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing Indian market, offering its acclaimed portfolio of intimate apparel and activewear brands across retail, wholesale and digital channels. Through the collaboration, Delta Galil will also support the joint venture, which will design and manufacture products for Reliance’s own well-established brands.

Welcoming Delta Galil as a key strategic partner into the Reliance Retail portfolio, V Subramaniam, Managing Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, stated, “Delta Galil’s reputation as a global innovator in intimate apparel and activewear aligns seamlessly with Reliance Retail’s commitment to delivering quality and innovative products to Indian consumers. Together, we are poised to elevate the consumer offerings in the intimate apparel and activewear segments across our retail platforms.”

Delta Galil’s CEO, Isaac Dabah, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the strategic significance of the collaboration. “Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the world and we are extremely proud to partner with the company as we look to tap into India’s dynamic consumer market, home to more than 1.4 billion consumers,” said Dabah. “This collaboration will allow us to combine our product design, innovation and manufacturing prowess with Reliance Retail’s extensive retail network and distribution reach, paving the way for accelerated growth of the intimate apparel and activewear categories throughout the country. We look forward to embarking on this journey with Reliance to an initial launch with Delta family lifestyle stores and the Athena brand for men’s and ladies’ intimates, over the next 18 months.”

As the largest retail company in India, Reliance Retail wields unparalleled domestic sales and distribution expertise. The joint venture will enable Reliance Retail to tap into Delta Galil’s deep industry expertise and innovation capabilities in intimate apparel and activewear, key product categories that are poised to grow significantly in the Indian market.