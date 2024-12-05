Suzlon & Jindal Renewables Strengthen Ties with 302.4 MW Wind Project to Boost Green Steel

BILKULONLINE

Pune, Dec 5: Suzlon and JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, have expanded their partnership with an additional 302.4 MW wind power project in the Koppal region of Karnataka, aimed at accelerating India’s green steel production.

This second order brings the total capacity from Jindal Renewables to 702.4 MW, making it Suzlon’s largest-ever commercial and industrial (C&I) order from a single customer. Last month, Suzlon secured a 400 MW captive wind power project with Jindal Renewables in the same region, highlighting the strategic collaboration between the two companies.

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers now account for 56% of Suzlon’s total order book, which stands at a record 5.4 GW—Suzlon’s highest-ever order book to date.

Under the strategic agreement, Suzlon will supply 96 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.

The energy generated will be utilised for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India’s green energy transition.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce the repeat order from Jindal Renewables, which further strengthens our partnership and underscores the trust they have placed in us. This collaboration will propel our joint green steel mission forward, while significantly contributing to India’s ambitious renewable energy target of 50% electricity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.”

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, said, “This project aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving sustainability and decarbonisation in the steel industry. Partnering with Suzlon for lower emission steel production is just the beginning—there will be many more such initiatives as we continue to lead the way in adopting renewable energy solutions.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Initiatives like this are critical for transforming hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, into models of sustainable growth. The integration of renewable energy into industrial operations is not just an opportunity but a necessity for a cleaner and greener future. We encourage more organisations to reimagine their operations and embrace renewable energy solutions. Partnerships like ours with Jindal Renewables set a benchmark for how industries can innovate to meet both economic and environmental goals.”