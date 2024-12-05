Chalo Wins the World Economic Forum New Champions Award for Digital Innovation

Only Indian startup to be recognised at WEF New Champions Awards 2024

New Delhi, Dec 5: India’s leading transport technology company, Chalo Mobility, has been awarded the World Economic Forum New Champions Award 2024 for “Excellence in Digital Innovation”.

This global recognition celebrates Chalo’s role in transforming urban mobility with technology like live tracking and digital ticketing. This makes daily commutes easier and more efficient for millions along with making cities sustainable as more people switch to public transport.

The World Economic Forum’s New Champions is an exclusive global network of businesses creating sustainable, long-term impact. Sharing the principles of the World Economic Forum, Chalo has been an active participant in WEF initiatives over the past two years. This year marked a significant milestone for the company as it emerged as the only Indian tech startup to win the WEF New Champions Award from among the group of 90 companies from 45 countries.

Additionally, Chalo’s Co-founder and Director, Priya Singh, has been appointed to the Global Board of Advisors for the New Champions Community, where she will help shape the future of mobility on a global scale. This move is a testament to the trust placed in Chalo as an industry pioneer creating global impact.

Chalo’s innovative solutions power over 4 billion bus rides annually across 30,000 buses in 65 cities in India and abroad. With 60 million monthly app sessions, the Chalo App is India’s #1 app for bus travel. Furthermore, the company has 2.5 million travel cards issued on its tech platform to date, making it India’s leading bus travel card programme.

Notable successes include the BEST Chalo App in Mumbai, which boosted ridership by 55% in just one year. Chalo’s efforts align closely with the Indian government’s Digital India and NCMC initiatives, accelerating public transport digitisation across the country. Chalo remains committed to advancing sustainable and efficient public transport solutions, and delivering meaningful impact for commuters.