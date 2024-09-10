Experience the Vibrant Heart of Ahmedabad at SVPI Airport Hulchul Wall in Terminal-2 Arrivals

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 10: SVPI Airport recently unveiled a captivating new art installation at T-2 Arrivals, designed to immerse arriving passengers in the City’s vibrant energy. The Hulchul Wall is a stunning metal sculpture that showcases the architectural beauty and everyday life of Ahmedabad, the first city in India to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage City.

The Hulchul Wall reflects the art, traditions, and rich heritage of Ahmedabad. Its intricate design features depict Amdavadi Pols and other lively Gujarati characters, creating a mesmerising shadow play.

Behind the sculpture, a flowing river of fabric represents the Sabarmati River, which has been an integral aspect of Ahmedabad since its foundation in the 15th century. The fabric, printed using the traditional Dabu art, adds a touch of local artistry and tells the story of Ahmedabad’s past and present.