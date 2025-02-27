Senores Pharmaceuticals begins operations at Greenfield API facility

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 27: Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (‘Senores’ or ‘SPL’) has today inaugurated and commenced manufacturing activities at its greenfield Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (‘API’) plant located at Survey No. 1503, Rajpur, Kadi, Mehsana – 382 715, Gujarat.

Spread across approximately 230,000 sq. ft. with an installed capacity of ~100 Metric Tons per Annum, this is Senores’ second API manufacturing facility, adding significantly to the existing API manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on the inauguration, Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited said, “We are delighted to commence operations at our greenfield state-of-the-art API facility at Mehsana. Commissioning of this API facility will help Senores broaden its offerings and strengthen its competitiveness in the Regulated Markets, especially in the CDMO/CMO business.”