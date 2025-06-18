Diu Devastated: Bucharwada Village Mourns 9 Lives Lost in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 18: When Air India Flight AI-171 crashed shortly after take-off on June 12, the tragedy was not just India’s deadliest air disaster in recent memory — it was also major heartbreak for Diu and a small coastal village there, in particular.

While 14 people from Diu died in the crash, Bucharwada, a quiet hamlet in the Union Territory is mourning the loss of nine of its residents who were among the 241 victims aboard the London-bound Air India flight. The village is now preparing for their funerals.

All 14 of those who died had strong ties to Diu, a former Portuguese colony known for its diaspora that stretches from the Arabian Sea to Europe. Most had settled in the UK or Portugal over the years, acquiring foreign citizenship but never cutting ties with their homeland. They returned frequently — to visit aging parents, celebrate weddings, attend festivals, or simply reconnect with their roots. “The pain is unimaginable,” said Dinesh Bhanu, a panchayat member in Bucharwada. “Nine families in our village have lost loved ones.

These were people who never forgot their soil — even after crossing oceans.” One of the Portuguese nationals aboard the ill-fated flight had recently travelled to Diu to explore his cultural heritage. Another, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, had also been visiting family in Diu and is now the sole survivor of the crash. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, turned into a fireball moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport and crashing into the B.J. Medical College campus close to the airport. The impact killed 241 people on board and 29 civilians on the ground, including medical students, hostel staff, and unsuspecting bystanders and vendors.

The official death toll in the tragedy stands at 270 till now. Among the deceased, 53 were British and 7 were Portuguese citizens. The Gujarati diaspora, particularly from Diu, accounted for a significant portion of these losses. The emotional toll has been especially high in Diu, where the grief is compounded by a sense of interrupted homecoming. Authorities have matched DNA samples of 184 victims and handed over 158 bodies to families so far. Eleven victims remain unidentified — possibly local residents or labourers caught in the blast radius. Police are urging the public to report any missing persons who may have been near the crash site that day.