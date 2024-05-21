Gensol Engineering Ltd. Appoints Shilpa Urhekar as CEO, Solar EPC India

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 21: Gensol Engineering Limited , a leading player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with electric mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shilpa Urhekar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Solar EPC (India). Urhekar will succeed Ali Imran Naqvi who has been nominated for a role to oversee growth of Gensol Engineering Limited and its subsidiaries.

Prior to joining Gensol, Urhekar served as the Country Head (India) at Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. (SWREL), where her tenure saw the successful bidding and execution of 6 Gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy projects. She managed the multi-gigawatt Solar EPC projects across India. Under her guidance, SWREL achieved positive bottom-line growth and completed projects ahead of schedule. With over two decades of experience in the renewable energy industry, Urhekar’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Gensol’s leadership team. She will primarily focus on strengthening the company’s Solar EPC business and solidifying its position as a key player in India’s Renewable Energy landscape.

Commenting on the appointment of Urhekar, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Ltd. said “Ms Shilpa Urhekar’s appointment strategically aligns with Gensol’s larger growth strategy of increasing Solar EPC project size. Leveraging her leadership acumen, hands-on market knowledge, and a strong track record of implementation with deep focus on customer centricity will cement our position as a frontrunner in India’s Renewable Energy landscape. I welcome Ms. Urhekar, our first lady CEO, to the Gensol family.”

Speaking on her new role, Shilpa Urhekar, CEO, Solar EPC (India), Gensol Engineering Ltd. said “I am excited to join Gensol at this important juncture in the Renewable Energy landscape. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns with my vision for the industry. I aim to leverage my expertise and experience to enhance its Solar EPC operations in the country, foster strategic collaborations, and implement best practices to deliver world-class projects. Working hand in hand with Gensol’s exceptional team, we are poised to make substantial contributions to the advancement of the renewable energy sector in the country.”

Commenting on Naqvi’s elevation, Anmol Jaggi said, “Mr. Naqvi has been instrumental in fostering a unique culture at Gensol, empowering our team to deliver with passion and purpose. This approach has driven Gensol to become one of the most successful Solar EPC firms in the industry. As our business expands, we need experienced senior leadership to guide our growth. Therefore, Ali Imran Naqvi has been nominated to oversee the development and growth of Gensol Engineering Ltd. and its subsidiaries.”

Shilpa Urhekar began her career as an Air Force Officer and transitioned into the corporate world and has worked with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., GreenBrilliance, Welspun Renewable Energy and others. Throughout her career, she has gained expertise in operations, business development, and new business incubation which has led to significant advancements in the solar industry.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Urhekar is in the final stages of her PhD, further highlighting her dedication to continuous learning and innovation.