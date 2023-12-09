Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel inaugurates the GM Showroom at Ahmedabad

GM Modular launches ‘Experience’ store of all its products

GM’s First-Ever Luxury Showroom on Wheels

Ahmedabad, Dec 9: GM Modular marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new showroom in Ahmedabad. The inauguration ceremony, graced by the Chief Minister of Gujarat – Bhupendra Patel in presence of Ahmedabad Mayor- Pratibhaben Jain and Apurva Amin – MD Apurva Amin Architects & Prahladbhai S Patel Chairman & MD PSP Ltd. The showroom promises to showcase cutting-edge electrical solutions, reinforcing GM Modular’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric excellence.

The 2 day opening ceremony took place on the 9th and 10th of Dec 2023 and was attended by top architects, builders, Consultants, Government Officials and dealers alike from Ahmedabad. In this event Ramesh Jain – Chairman GM Modular, Jayant Jain – CEO & MD GM Modular, Lalit Jain -Head Strategy & Development- GM Modular, – and Rajesh Sharma, Director- GM Modular were present.

The state-of-the-art showroom, strategically located at Sindhu Bhavan Road – Ahmedabad , showcases GM Modular’s innovative and aesthetical range of electrical solutions, including modular switches, home automation systems, LED lights, fans and other electrical accessories. The new showroom will provide customers with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore and interact with the latest advancements in electrical technology.

Commenting on the expansion, Ramesh Jain, Chairman of GM Modular, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new showroom in Ahmedabad, a city that has always embraced innovation. This new showroom is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge electrical solutions to our customers. We are honored to have the support of the Chief Minister, whose presence has added immense significance to this event. Moreover our products have been very well received by the people and the real estate fraternity in Ahmedabad and with this showroom I am confident that they will be able to get a thorough experience and thus make better decisions.

GM has already marked its significant presence in Architect and Builder Fraternity while catering to the needs and tastes of the end-consumer. The new showroom reflects GM Modular’s commitment to delivering excellence in design, technology, and customer service. It serves as a one-stop destination for homeowners, architects, and builders seeking high-quality electrical solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

Another center of attraction during the opening ceremony was the presence of first-ever luxury showroom on wheels which was inaugurated by the CM himself. The showroom on wheels is a futuristic bus, designed by the best auto designer in India Dilip Chhabria. The bus displays GMs high-quality revolutionary products like switches, lights, home automation systems and brings the experience right to ones doorstep.