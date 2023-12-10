Hi Life Trendsetting Exhibition in Ahmedabad at TGB on Dec 10 & 11

Visit it to buy gorgeous designer wear, jewelry and accessories to suit your mood and occasion

Ahmedabad, Dec 10: Ahmedabad women are known for their celebrating moods, winter is the season for various occasions to celebrate. Right at that moment enters HI LIFE —- Trendsetting Exhibition at the TGB where you can purchase your choices items on Dec 10 & 11.

Fashion lovers know if for sure to start the New Year with a bang, to look different and to look pretty. Hi Life brings every reason for you to shop and embellish yourself with the best of jewelry and fashion designer designed attire.

The last month of this year and the beginning of the intense winter season means a mood of joy for fashion lovers. Hi Life knows it well; hence, it has brought for you the fashion trends of the winter season.

Christmas, New Year and the upcoming wedding season … all of these festive occasions must have already mooted up your instinct to buy the right items for the right occasion. So visit Hi Life exhibition at the TGB on Dec 10 and 11.

At Hi Life collections for you Newer Bridal collections have been introduced. Over 150 designers from fashion conscious cities like Dubai, Kolkatta, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow have created their own designs for Hi Life.

Organizer of the event AB Dominick said, “This two-day high life exhibition has a collection of items from across the country. To see New Year’s winter design trends created refreshingly by fashion designers. Visit Hi Life Exhibition – It is a true celebration of style from craftsmanship- fashionable and trendy clothes, Lux accessories and jewelry, accessories, bridal outfits and more.

This edition of High Life Exhibitions has plenty of bridal wear to look out for from glitz, tantalizing tunics, Chic capes, celebrity style jackets, drape in sizzling silk and crepe in contemporary cuts, pastel prints and embroiling mixes grace with embroidery. Look different and smart with trendy winter wear this year with Hi Life collectibles for you.

Experience the twist!

The exhibition was unveiled by a special Group ‘Meghdhanush 2024 Community’. The group comprising of committed team of members who intend to work for the welfare of society under the leadership of Pinky Joshi. In future they wish to assist the blind girls of ‘Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh’ and bring a smile on their lips of them. The team consisting of Pinky Joshi, Rinku Shah, Vaishali Vaidya, Tripti Vyas, Krishna Kinniwala, Bijal Patel, Richa Singh, Smita Shah, Samyak Vaidya, Mithilesh Chudgar, Akash Yadav and Dakshesh Rawal participated in the program.

So, ladies of Ahmedabad come and pamper yourself with the items that you want to buy this season of festivities!

