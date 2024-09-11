Malaika shares statement after father’s demise, requests privacy

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Sep 11: Actress Malaika Arora has shared a statement in the light of her father, Anil Kuldip Mehta’s demise.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening and shared a note with a monochromatic picture of her father. She shared that the family is still in shock, and has requested privacy in these testing times. The actress also shared the names of her pets in the official statement on social media. She wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend.” She further mentioned, “Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy.” Netizens took to the comments section as they paid their condolences to the departed soul. One user wrote, “May the family get the strength to cope up with this untimely loss of its loved one. Stay strong.” Another wrote, “Sending you love, light and prayers.” A third user wrote, “Very very sorry to hear. Deepest condolences to you and the family. Sending you healing and positivity.” Members of the entertainment industry also took to the comment section, and expressed their heartfelt condolences. Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event. Malaika was born in Thane, Maharashtra. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika’s mother was in house when Anil Arora fell to death from 6th floor

The mystery behind the alleged suicide of Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora is thickening by the minute. The actress’s father fell from his building Ayesha Manor in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Wednesday. Now, reportedly, Joyce Polycarp, the mother of Malaika and Amrita Arora has shared the details about the tragic incident involving her ex-husband, Anil Arora with the cops in the Mumbai Police. Joyce was in the house when the unfortunate incident took place. As per media reports, on the morning of the incident, she noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room, which led her to search for him on the balcony. When she didn’t find him on the balcony, she leaned over the balcony railing and looked below. There was a commotion, and the building’s watchman was shouting for help. This was when she realised something was terribly wrong. As per reports, Anil had called both his daughters saying, “I’m tired” before he took the alleged drastic step. Anil Arora fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while Malaika Arora was on her way to Pune for an event. As per the media reports, the mortal remains are at the Bhabha Hospital for postmortem. Other details related to the death are still developing as the Mumbai Police is investigating the case. Malaika was born in Thane in Maharashtra. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Malaika’s former husband Arbaaz Khan, and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were also seen outside her apartment after the incident took place.