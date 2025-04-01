Centre doubles down on schemes to achieve ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’

New Delhi, April 1: In a bid to achieve ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ (AMB), rice fortification initiative was scaled up in a phased manner, and by March 2024, all custom-milled rice has been replaced with fortified rice in every scheme, the government said on Tuesday.

The number of laboratories notified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for fortified rice, fortified rice kernels and premix for fortified rice kernels are 57, 35 and 15, respectively, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The government supplies fortified rice enriched with essential micronutrients through Targeted Public Distribution System, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, Integrated Child Development Services and Other Welfare Schemes in all States/UTs to tackle micronutrient deficiencies

The aim is to reduce prevalence of anaemia among children and women including pregnant women and lactating mothers in life cycle approach through implementation of six interventions. The states are provided funds by the National Health Mission (NHM) based on the proposals received in their Annual Programme Implementation Plans. Under NHM, for the FY 2024-25, Rs 805.91 crore has been allocated to the states/UTs to implement various activities under the ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ programme, informed the minister.

While anaemia is long known to be caused by iron deficiency, health experts say that that air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency have emerged as major culprits behind its increasing prevalence in the country. Anaemia occurs when there isn't enough haemoglobin in the body to carry oxygen to the organs and tissues. The condition, which mainly affects women and children, leads to the lower count of red blood cells or the haemoglobin. In severe cases, anaemia can cause poor cognitive and motor development in children.