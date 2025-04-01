Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie titled ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Los Angeles, April 1: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fourth installment of the Spider-Man film is officially titled “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The fourquel will begin filming this summer, according to director Destin Daniel Cretton, who announced the production timeline at CinemaCon, reports variety.com. Holland wasn’t at the annual convention for movie theater owners, which is currently taking place in Las Vegas, the actor sent a video to tease the upcoming superhero adventure.

“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” said Holland, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” with Matt Damon, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. “I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.” “That’s all I’ve been allowed to say,” Holland said. “And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.” As Holland alluded, the prior entry 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ends with Peter Parker, having accidentally broken open the multiverse, making the difficult decision to erase his identity from the world. Plot details on the fourth installment, which swings into theaters on July 31, 2026, haven’t been revealed. “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world,” Cretton hinted. “We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourth part. Sadie Sink recently joined the cast, and while her role hasn’t been established, it’s been suggested she could play “X-Men” mutant Jean Grey, a character who has been brought to the screen in the past by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. It’s unclear who else from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining Holland and company on screen. Cretton didn’t confirm any of the casting for “Brand New Day.” He did, however, hype up his creative counterparts who are bringing Spidey’s story back to the big screen, reports variety.com. “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their bloods off for this,” Cretton said. “They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ hits your theaters.”