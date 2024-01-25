Finolex Pipes & Fittings and Mukul Madhav Foundation Partner for Inclusion

Title Sponsors for India vs. England Physical Disability T20i Trophy 2024

The series is organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Jan 25: Finolex Industries Limited, a leading player in the Indian PVC pipes and fittings industry, and its CSR partner, the Mukul Madhav Foundation proudly announce Title Sponsorship for the upcoming physical disability Cricket T20i Trophy 2024. England’s Physically Disabled Cricket Association (EPDCA) will embark on its first-ever India tour from 28 January 2024 to 6 February 2024 marking a historic moment in the sport’s history. Under the aegis of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the five match T20i series will be played in Ahmedabad with the finals in the main Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

This strategic partnership is driven by DCCI and EPDCA with a shared commitment to champion inclusivity. By leveraging the power of sports, the two organisations aim to eradicate stigmas surrounding disability and foster an atmosphere of equitable society. To this effect, team India will be proudly wearing the jersey kit sponsored by MMF and Finolex Industries who have come together to wholeheartedly support these endeavours.

Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Managing Trustee of the Mukul Madhav Foundation & CSR Committee Chairperson of Finolex Industries, stated: “I take this opportunity to thank Shri Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI, for giving us the opportunity to partner with this crucial cause. We are thrilled to be the sponsors for physical disability T20i Trophy 2024 – a tournament which is in line with our mission to create a barrier-free world where individuals with disabilities can thrive as well as prosper. Mukul Madhav Foundation is at the forefront of disability rehabilitation and empowerment, with a rich history of positively impacting the lives of over 9,000 individuals with disabilities. As we all know, sports has the transformative power to shatter stereotypes and embrace our brothers and sisters with disability in our day-to-day lives. I believe that this tour will be a catalyst for positive change, paving the way for a more inclusive society.”

Ajit Venkataraman, Managing Director of Finolex Industries, stated: “We are honored to partner with MMF and DCCI for the physical disability T20i Trophy 2024. Finolex has supported Cricket – be it national or international tournaments and even IPL. When BCCI announced the disability theme, it immediately struck a chord wherein the brand not only ensures the longevity of our products but also emphasizes the long-term impact of initiatives that we do for society. We take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Shri Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI and also thank EPDCA for their unwavering support. We are confident that this tour will serve as a platform for para-cricketers to showcase their exceptional talent and inspire others.”

Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary-General of the Differently-abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), stated: “This association will be a landmark development for the promotion of physical disability cricket in India, and I am sure this series will motivate more youngsters with disabilities to pursue sports in the future.”

For the last ten years, MMF has partnered with Finolex Limited in a unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. This collaboration extends beyond a singular focus on cerebral palsy, a cause close to the Foundation’s heart but encompasses a diverse spectrum of programs designed to empower differently abled individuals.

Recognizing the potential of international alliances and expertise, five years ago MMF expanded its operations in the UK showcasing its steadfast commitment to impactful work. Now a registered UK charity, MMF UK tackles challenges both locally and in India, demonstrating the reach and effectiveness of its collaborations.

CSR Partner in Compassion:

Over the last 25 years, Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF), CSR partner to Finolex Industries, is a registered charitable trust under the Bombay Charitable Act 1950. It has dedicated itself to uplifting underprivileged and vulnerable communities with opportunities that pave their path to success. Empowering them with educational facilities, hospitals, healthcare, sanitation and environmental support, social welfare and so much more. Creating a foundation for individuals, their communities and their environment to thrive. MMF also supports existing infrastructure and initiatives by helping them upgrade. We don’t simply donate funds, we endow dignity