Gujarat’s First Robotic Hip & Knee Replacement Centre Unveiled at Nirali Hospital, Gujarat

Navsari, April 17: A M Naik, Founder Chairman, Nirali Memorial Medical Trust, philanthropist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, inaugurated the pioneering first Robotic and Knee replacement centre, marking a significant leap forward in orthopaedic care. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including the cutting-edge second generation CORI system, Nirali Hospital aims to transform joint replacement procedures and enhance patient outcomes.

Situated within Nirali Hospital’s expansive 500-bed facility, the Robotic Joint Hip and Knee Replacement Center represents a landmark advancement in the field of orthopaedics .At its heart lies the CORI system, a marvel of artificial intelligence that sets itself apart from traditional robotic platforms. Unlike previous models, CORI does away with the necessity for CT scans or MRIs, employing imageless technology to streamline surgeries and elevate precision to unprecedented heights.

Speaking on the occasion, A.M. Naik, Founder Chairman of Nirali Memorial Medical Trust, philanthropist, and Padma Vibhushan awardee said,” I’m devoted to supporting those in need and enhancing lives through my trusts. Committed to this mission, I’ll strive tirelessly to ensure our trusts best serve society.”

“The hospitals, schools, and skilling centers under our trusts, the ‘Nirali Memorial Medical Trust’ and the ‘Naik Charitable Trust,’ since 2009, embody our unwavering commitment to modern healthcare and education. Nirali Hospital today stands as a testament to our dedication to healthcare innovation, representing significant progress in orthopedic care. With the launch of the Robotic Joint Hip and Knee Replacement Center, we renew our pledge to offer our community unparalleled care and outcomes that exceed expectations,” added Naik

Dr. Narendra Parmar, renowned orthopedic surgeon and Indian record holder, spearheading this endeavour stated, “I am honored to lead the team at the Robotic Joint Hip and Knee Replacement Center. Our goal is to redefine orthopedic care standards and provide patients with exceptional outcomes through the latest technology and our collective expertise.”

Under Naik’s leadership, Nirali Hospital stands at the forefront of medical innovation, poised to redefine standards in orthopedic care and usher in a new era of surgical precision and patient satisfaction. As one of the most advanced healthcare facilities in the region, Nirali Hospital is committed to delivering unparalleled care and achieving superior patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology and world-class expertise. This marks a significant step forward in Nirali Hospital’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare excellence.