Guj CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Axis Bank’s 5000th branch in Ahmedabad

Axis Bank celebrates the iconic milestone in the same city where it established its first branch in 1994

Inaugurates 100 more branches across the nation, underscoring its commitment towards building a robust banking ecosystem

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 26: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today, etched a historical milestone with the inauguration of its 5000th branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The milestone branch was inaugurated by honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat – Bhupendrabhai Patel, in the presence of Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank and Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive & Head – Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Products, Axis Bank and other senior officials. Reinforcing its commitment towards making banking solutions accessible to diversified segments of customers, today, Axis Bank inauguratedan additional 100 new branches in other parts of the country.

The inauguration of Axis Bank’s 5000th branch in Ahmedabad holds great significance, as the Bank’s very first branch was opened in the same city 29 years ago, in 1994, then known as UTI Bank. This first branch was inaugurated by former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Commenting on the inauguration, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, “This milestone has a special significance for Axis Bank. From the first branch at Ahmedabad to the 5000th, we have traversed a path of continuous growth and progress. Through the years we have opened thousands of branches across the country, not just in metros and urban centers but also in the rural heartland, in hilly terrains, near borders and in some of the most impassable regions, taking us to the Bharat that we want to serve. Every new branch is a step closer to our vision of economic growth, financial inclusion and empowerment of communities, touching and transforming countless Indian lives.”

Axis Bank has been offering customized banking solutions to its diversified segment of customers through its 389 branches in Gujarat, out of which 147 branches are in the metro, 60 are in urban regions, 106 in semi-urban regions, 18 in rural regions and 58 in the unbanked rural regions. The Bank plans to extend its branch network in the state by adding28 more branches and69new ATMs in this fiscal year. This strategic expansion demonstrates Axis Bank’s commitment to enhance accessibility and convenience for the people of Gujarat.

Axis Bank has a long-standing association with Gujarat Police and Government Teachers, holding more than 1.2 lakh savings accounts with Axis Bank. The Bank has partnered with Gujarat police on various initiatives such as financial literacy camps and police loan melas. In association with the Gujarat police, the Bank recently launched #InnChoroSeSawadhaan, a digital campaign on cyber awareness and fraud protection to create awareness amongst people on the latest modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to dupe people of their hard-earned money.

Additionally, the Bank has empowered more than 1040 Village Level Entrepreneurs in Gujarat to provide financial support to this large customer-base in the rural regions. It has also committed Rs. 37 crores from FY 2024 to 2027, to support 28,520 rural families in Gujarat through various CSR initiatives.