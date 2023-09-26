World of Concrete India 2023: Building a Sustainable Future for India’s Construction Industry

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 26: Informa Markets in India, the nation’s premier exhibitions organiser, is preparing to host the 9th edition of the World of Concrete India (WOCI) show, Asia’s largest renewable energy expo, from 18th to 20th October 2023 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. World of Concrete India (WoC India) proudly stands as the nation’s unique exhibition dedicated to the concrete industry, serving as the Indian counterpart to the renowned World of Concrete Las Vegas.

The event will unite more than 10,000 industry professionals and over 200 global exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge products, technologies, and innovations that are reshaping the concrete industry. The exhibition spotlights a wide range of products and technologies across the concrete, masonry, construction, and related equipment sectors, fostering knowledge exchange among architects, engineers, builders, contractors, and project managers.

With its central theme focusing on innovation and sustainability, World of Concrete India 2023 spanning three business days, provides a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge concrete technologies, equipment, and industry-shaping innovations. It also features a comprehensive three-day knowledge forum and conference addressing emerging trends, including digitalization and precast construction. Attendees can look forward to the unveiling of a white paper on ‘AI in Construction Projects’, CEO and CTO discussions on industry challenges, and recognition of milestone achievements and excellence in real estate and infrastructure through awards. Additionally, there are numerous components like product launches, showcases, masterclasses, B2B meetings, and specialized pavilions for waterproofing and dry mortar. Together, these elements create a comprehensive and enlightening event, promoting product presentation, trend exploration, and celebration of excellence within the construction sector.

To address the anticipation, Informa Markets in India convened an exclusive pre-event press conference today at the Hyatt Ahmedabad today. This preview event provided a dynamic platform for key stakeholders, government representatives, and media personnel to delve deep into India’s construction industry’s potential, casting a spotlight on the pre-eminence of Gujarat in the domain.

The event’s high-powered dignitary list featured prominent figures such as Arvindkumar Rajput, COO, GIFT City; Keval R. Parikh, Chairman, Builders Association of India, Ahmedabad Centre & Director RJP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd; Shailesh Chauhan, Director, Chir-Ayu Controls Pvt Ltd; M. R. Patel, Director, Trishna Specialty Chemical Pvt Ltd and Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India. They engaged in thought-provoking discussions about future construction trends, challenges, industry needs, and insights into sustainable products within India’s burgeoning construction market, while encouraging the use of innovative and sustainable building technologies that foster growth benefiting both businesses and the planet.

Commenting on the anticipation for WOC India 2023, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, stated, “In this era of adaptability, World of Concrete India 2023 champions innovation and sustainable building technologies, driving growth that benefits both businesses and the planet. The government’s substantial investment in infrastructure and affordable housing. The completion of numerous projects under initiatives like AMRUT and Smart City Mission underscores our sector’s potential. Additionally, proactive steps such as utilizing the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) for Tier 2 and Tier 3 city development and injecting INR 75,000 Crores into critical transportation projects, are propelling connectivity and industry advancement.”

“World of Concrete India 2023, with its salient features and robust support from partners and associations, aligns with India’s mission to enhance urban infrastructure, making it a significant milestone in India’s construction journey,” he added.

India’s Thriving Construction Landscape

India’s construction market, poised to reach a staggering $1.4 trillion by 2025, stands as one of the world’s largest contributors, employing over 51 million individuals and contributing 9% to the nation’s GDP. It encompasses a broad spectrum of construction domains, including industrial, residential, commercial, infrastructural, institutional, and energy and utilities construction. Real estate and infrastructure projects fuel these facets, while technological advancements such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolutionize the industry. Simultaneously, sustainable construction materials like fly ash and recycled plastic waste take precedence.

