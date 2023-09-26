Gujarat Football’s ‘Khushboo’ felicitated with Cash reward by GSFA President for her selection In India U-17 team

Trophies, Medals & Token of appreciation awarded to Junagadh District Football & Ahmedabad District Football teams for Reliance Cup 41st Senior Men’s Inter District Football Tournament

Ahmedabad, Sept 26: Khushboo Saroj, the 16-year-old football player from Ahmedabad, who represented Gujarat at the national level and the only player from the state to find a spot in the recently announced Indian Women’s Team for AFC Under-17 Women Championship Qualifier Round-II was felicitated with a cash reward of Rs 25,000/- by Shri Parimal Nathwani, President, Gujarat State Football Association.

GSFA President also congratulated and awarded trophies, medals & tokens of appreciation to Junagadh & Ahmedabad district football teams for Reliance Cup 41st Senior Men’s Inter District Football Tournament.

GSFA President Parimal Nathwani on the occasion of felicitation handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000/- reward to Khushboo and said that she has made Gujarat State Football Association and the state proud by being selected in the Indian Women’s Team for the AFC U17 Women Championship Qualifier.

GSFA President also awarded Winners trophy to Junagadh District Football team and Runners-up trophy to Ahmedabad District Football team for the Reliance Cup 41st Senior Men’s Inter District Football Tournament. He extended his best wishes to all players & praised them for their exemplary display of skills & sportsmanship.

Gujarat State Football Association is working consistently and tirelessly for development of football in the state. It organizes Inter District Football Tournaments as well as State Men’s and Women’s Inter Club League Tournaments for players of different age groups. All these tournaments are organized with support of All India Football Federation & the Sports Authority of India along with the Sports Authority of Gujarat.