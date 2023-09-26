Gulf Syntrac and India Bike Week 2023 bring the magic of ‘Chai-Pakoda Rides’ to Surat

BILKULONLINE

Surat, Sept 26: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, a pioneer in the world of lubricants, proudly presented the “Chai-Pakoda” Ride in Surat. The ride is a cherished tradition within the ecosystem of India Bike Week, Asia’s premier motorcycling festival. IBW kicked off its 10th edition with an adrenaline-pumping start of Chai Pakoda rides in Delhi last Sunday, marking the beginning of this year’s much-awaited celebration of motorcycling adventure, camaraderie, and culture. With Gulf’s association this year, the event promises to be a thrilling experience for riders and enthusiasts alike.

The Surat Chai-Pakoda breakfast ride witnessed an impressive turnout, drawing in over 210 enthusiastic bikers from across the region. Riders of diverse backgrounds and motorcycles, ranging from the thunderous Harleys to the nimble KTMs and Yamahas converged at Surat’s Gear Up Store, where they embarked on an exhilarating 40-kilometer journey to the Hare Krishna Hotel in Navsari.

Safety remained paramount throughout the event, commencing with a mandatory ‘safety riding’ session for all registered bikers before hitting the open road. The ride also boasted the presence of IBW Marshals, each leading a group of riders, ensuring a synchronized and secure journey for all participants. Helmets and shoes were compulsory for all riders, while Gulf provided fluorescent safety jackets to enhance visibility. Additionally, an ambulance stood by during the ride, ensuring immediate medical support if needed. At the end point, participants engaged in thrilling activities, including a push-up and burpee challenge, adding an extra layer of excitement to this memorable ride.

Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, expressed his pride in Gulf’s association with the iconic Chai-Pakoda rides, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of India Bike Week’s 10th edition and to present the exhilarating Chai-Pakoda Ride in Surat. These rides embody the spirit of the motorcycling community, fostering camaraderie and a love for the open road. Gulf is committed to enhancing the riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts across the country, and this association is a testament to that commitment. We aim to inspire and support riders, ensuring they have a safe and enjoyable journey while celebrating their passion for biking.”

The 10th edition of India Bike Week, marks a significant milestone in the journey of motorcycling culture in India. The Chai-Pakoda Rides, a beloved feature of India Bike Week, offer riders the opportunity to explore India’s scenic landscapes while indulging in the quintessential Indian chai and pakoras.

Gulf has a long-standing commitment to the motorcycling community, offering high-quality lubricants tailored to the unique needs of motorcycle enthusiasts. With its association with India Bike Week, Gulf eagerly anticipates a thrilling journey alongside passionate bikers and enthusiasts, further enhancing the motorcycling experience for all.