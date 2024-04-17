Innovative Incentive Scheme Transforms Field Marketing Dynamics

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 17: Ahmedabad based dye industries are experiencing a paradigm shift in employee motivation and performance, propelled by an ingenious incentive scheme engineered by esteemed management consultant Bhavesh Upadhyay. This groundbreaking program introduces a novel dimension by extending incentives to the spouses of field staff, revolutionizing traditional approaches to employee engagement and performance enhancement.

Under this pioneering scheme, spouses stand to reap rewards based on their husbands’ sales achievements. The incentives escalate progressively, with spouses receiving Rs. 5000 upon achieving 90% of the sales target. This figure increases to an enticing Rs. 10,000 at 95% of the target, soaring to a substantial Rs. 20,000 upon reaching the coveted 100% sales milestone. Surpassing expectations with 107% sales leads to an impressive Rs. 35,000 monthly incentive for the spouse.

The implementation of this innovative scheme has yielded remarkable results for Ahmedabad-based dye industries. In the last financial year alone, the companies experienced an outstanding 37% growth, signaling a significant upturn in performance. Furthermore, the scheme has contributed to a notable 16% reduction in staff attrition, demonstrating family partnership and fostering employee loyalty and retention.