ISRO, IN-SPACe & NSIL Reach 75 Technology Transfer Agreements Post Reforms

ISRO, IN-SPACe & NSIL achieve milestone of 75 Technology Transfer Agreements signed with NGEs post Space Reforms

BILKULONLINE

Bengaluru, Sep 20: ISRO, IN-SPACe and NSIL have achieved the significant milestone of 75 Technology Transfer Agreements being signed with NGEs. Five Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) were signed on 20th September 2024 at IN-SPACe, Bengaluru bringing the total number of TTAs signed post space reforms to seventy-five. The five TTAs signed today were with M/s Anabond Ltd., M/s Salvo Industries Pvt Ltd., M/s Micropack Pvt Ltd., and M/s Astra Microwave Products Ltd.

Post space reforms in India, a significant number of collaborations have taken place between ISRO and various Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs). The Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) aim to give private players the opportunity to access the developed technologies available with ISRO, enabling them to use space-related technology for commercial applications in space as well as other sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, defence, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said “The milestone of achieving 75 Technology Transfer Agreements marks a significant step forward in empowering India’s space private sector to harness cutting-edge space technologies for not just commercial applications, but also applications beneficial to society. This reflects our effort at IN-SPACe in facilitating successful collaborations between ISRO, NSIL and non-governmental entities, supporting them in driving innovation and contributing to the growth of a thriving space economy in India. Our focus will continue to be on enabling greater participation, fostering new ventures, and strengthening India’s position in the global space ecosystem.”

This move reflects India’s growing focus on promoting private participation in the space sector, encouraging innovation, and boosting the development of a robust space industry ecosystem. It highlights the increasing collaboration between the government and private players, contributing to advancements in space technology and expanding opportunities in sectors like satellite communication, launch services, and space exploration.