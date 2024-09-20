NK Proteins to Support 20,000 Castor Farmers with High-Quality Seeds and Organic Fertiliser

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 20: NK Proteins Pvt. Ltd. announced on Friday that it will support 20,000 castor farmers in Gujarat by providing high-quality seeds and organic fertiliser.

This initiative aims to enhance both yield and profitability in castor farming, a critical crop for various districts in Gujarat. By offering superior inputs, NK Proteins is committed to empowering farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

As part of this initiative, farmers will receive Castor De-Oiled Cake (DOC) and High-Protein DOC, which are derived from castor oil production and can be used as organic fertilisers. The company also plans to provide Liquid Fermented Organic Manure (LFOM) to farmers. Castor DOC and LFOM improves soil structure, increases water retention, and promotes microbial activity, essential for maintaining long-term soil fertility. It also reduces soil erosion and enhances the physical, chemical, and biological properties of the soil, leading to better crop yields and quality. The high-protein DOC, rich in nutrients, further boosts plant health and farm productivity.

“We are dedicated to helping castor farmers achieve higher yields and improve profitability by providing high-quality seeds and organic fertiliser. Enhancing soil health and giving farmers access to better resources will significantly boost both productivity and income. Our long-term goal is to promote self-reliance in Gujarat’s agricultural community and strengthen the broader agri-ecosystem,” said Dr. Bharat Patel, spokesperson for NK Proteins for this initiative, on the sidelines of the Agri Asia 2024 organised in Gandhinagar.

NK Proteins, a leader in the castor oil industry, operates with an installed crushing capacity of 1,200-1,500 metric tons (MT) per day, producing around 600 MT of Castor DOC daily, of which 30% is high-protein DOC. These are integral to NK Proteins’ mission of fostering sustainable farming practices across Gujarat. As of now, DOC is exported to South Korea, China and European countries.

Gujarat is India’s largest castor producer. In 2023-24, the total castor seed acreage in Gujarat reached 7.24 lakh hectares, up from 7.14 lakh hectares in 2022-23—an increase of 1.4%. Production also rose from 15.7 lakh metric tons (MT) in 2022-23 to 16 lakh MT in 2023-24, with yield improving from 2,196 kg per hectare to 2,206 kg per hectare.