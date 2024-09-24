Seminar on Empowering the Next Generation Engineers Held at GTU, Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 24: The ASME Foundation India, in collaboration with Gujarat Technological University (GTU) and the ASME Engineering Education Division, successfully hosted a one-day seminar titled “Empowering the Next Generation Engineers” at GTU, Ahmedabad. The event, attended by over 230 participants, focused on transforming engineering education to meet the evolving demands of the core engineering industry.

The seminar brought together academicians, executive management members, department heads, and placement officers from engineering colleges across Gujarat. It aimed to create awareness about emerging career opportunities, foster collaborative learning, and develop a roadmap for enhancing engineering education through experiential learning.

Mechanical engineering education is undergoing a paradigm shift with the rise of Industry 4.0, which demands collaboration across disciplines and the integration of AI and machine learning. Speakers emphasized the need for universities to adapt their teaching methods to meet these new industry challenges. Discussions also highlighted the importance of incorporating entrepreneurial elements into the mechanical engineering curriculum.

One of the key points raised was the importance of aligning educational practices with industry needs. It was noted that engineering universities must be responsive to the demands of the industry to better prepare students for real-world challenges.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was also a central theme, with a focus on fostering critical thinking, coding education from an early age, and the introduction of a holistic student report card that includes skillsets and mental health. The NEP’s flexibility in offering dual degrees and interdisciplinary learning was seen as a significant step towards creating future-ready engineers.

The concept of “Jugaad” or innovation, deeply ingrained in Gujarati culture, was highlighted as a natural advantage for students in the region. The successful implementation of NEP 2020 in Gujarat, supported by both government and industry, was also discussed.

The seminar also addressed sustainability in engineering, with insights into the ASME Foundation’s initiatives in India. The foundation’s global efforts in enhancing education and employability were shared, focusing on sustainability, community impact, and fostering innovation.

The event concluded with a call for a more integrated approach to engineering education, blending technical skills with sustainability and entrepreneurship, to better prepare students for the future of the industry.