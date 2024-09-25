Indian Army to hold first edition of its high-altitude marathon in Spiti

BILKULONLINE

Shimla, Sep 25 : The Indian Army will organise the Spiti Marathon 2024, the first edition of its high-altitude marathon, as part of Operation Sadbhavana on September 28-29, it was announced on Wednesday.

This historic event will take place at the Him Yodha Military Station, Sumdo in Kaza Subdivision, Lahaul-Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh. The Spiti Marathon aims to highlight the Indian Army’s initiatives in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, promote local culture, and boost tourism in border areas. The event will showcase the vibrant villages of Spiti Valley, supporting the government of India’s Vibrant Village Programme.

It also encourages physical fitness and mental robustness, fostering stronger bonds with the local population, an official statement by the Army said. This prestigious event is being organised through the collaborative efforts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department, Himachal Pradesh Police and Civil administration of Kaza Subdivision.

This marathon will also serve as a medium to improve civil-military coordination. The event will see distribution of over 36 awards in four different categories of the Marathon – 77 km Spiti Avenger Challenge that will be flagged off at 5 A.M. on September 28 from Kaza; 42 km Spiti Full Marathon and its flag off at 7 A.M. on September 28 from Him Yodha Military Station, Sumdo; 21 km Spiti Half Marathon that is starting from Him Yodha Military Station, Sumdo; and 10 km ‘Run for Fun’ that will flag off at 7 A.M. on September 29 from Sumdo.

The inaugural event is open for participation by locals as well as runners from across the country. Online registration for the event is open at the link www.spitimarathon.in A century ago, famous journalist and novelist Rudyard Kipling in his novel ‘Kim’ described Spiti as “a world within a world” and a “place where God lives”. Things have hardly changed there and the Spiti Valley, a cold desert dotted by tiny helmets spread over the Himalayan peaks, adjoining Tibet, takes you to a land of Buddhism and pristine nature. Kaza, the headquarters of Spiti, is some 320 km from the state capital Shimla through Kinnaur district and equidistant from the picturesque Manali tourist resort via Kunzum Pass (4,551 m).