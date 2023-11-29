Gift Nifty Sets an All-Time High Single Day Turnover of US $16.76

Open Interest of US $13.51 billion on November 28, 2023

BILKULONLINE

Sets an all-time high single day trading activity of 4,27,925 contracts with turnover of US $16.76 billion (INR 1,39,766 Crs. equivalent)

Sets an all-time high single day Open interest stands of 3,40,264 contracts worth US $13.51 billion (INR 1,12,626 Crs. equivalent) as on November 28, 2023.

Ahmedabad, Nov 29: Gift Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, recorded a new milestone and has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of trading activities.

Gift Nifty reached an all-time high single day trading activity of 4,27,925 contracts with turnover of US $16.76 billion (INR 1,39,766 Crs. equivalent) on November 28, 2023.

Gift Nifty not only surpassed its prior record of single day trading turnover of US $15.25 billion on September 26, 2023, but also achieved highest Open Interest of US $13.51 billion surpassing its previous OI record of US $12.75 billion on November 27, 2023. This remarkable dual milestone signifies a new era for Gift Nifty contracts.

Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 7.87 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $ 304.07 billion.

We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract.