20 warships, 40 aircraft & Marcos to showcase prowess on Navy Day

New Delhi, Nov 29 : The Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4 will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an operational demonstration covering a spectrum of Naval operations by the ships and aircraft at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort off the Maharashtra coast, an official said on Wednesday.

The Defence Ministry said that the event will witness participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft comprising Mig 29K and LCA Navy as major attractions along with combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by the Marine Commandos (Marcos) of the Indian Navy. This is the first time that the Indian Navy would be organising a mega event which is not taking place at any major Naval station.

Built in 1660 by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India’s rich maritime history and also meets the Navy’s requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets, a Defence Ministry official said.

According to the Defence Ministry, the operational demonstration would commence on December 4.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate “Operation Trident”, the Navy’s attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The event will also showcase the Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to the general public and online viewers through a live telecast, the Defence Ministry official added.

The Navy said that the event, hosted by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be witnessed from the Tarkarli beach by the senior Central and state government officials, military dignitaries and other people.

The event will culminate with illumination of ships at anchorage followed by laser show at Sindhudurg Fort.

The Sindhudurg Fort is located around 550 km from Mumbai.