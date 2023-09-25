“Congratulations, Team India!” – Nita M Ambani lauds India women’s cricket team on Asian Games triumph

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Sept 25: Nita M. Ambani today congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou n China. The Women in Blue outshone Sri Lankan counterparts to win by 19 runs.

Nita M Ambani, said, “Congratulations, Team India! What a golden debut at the Asian Games 2022! You have made the country proud and inspired generations to come with your historic win. Our women’s team has shown once again that with the right support, belief, and collective spirit, our girls are unstoppable!”

This has been a remarkable year for women’s cricket in India, starting with the spirited performance of the team in th T2 WC followe b th historic WP and now t achievement at the Asian Games.

The current Asian Games squad wa led skipper by Harmanpreet Kaur who also led th Mumbai Indians outfit in the inaugural Women’s Premier League that which was crowned Champions earlier this year