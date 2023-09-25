A book about Dhirubhai Ambani written by Parimal Nathwani in Gujarati, Hindi and English released

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 25: Governor of Gujarat State Acharya Devvrat today launched a book titled ‘The One and Only Dhirubhai Ambani’, written by Parimal Nathwani, Director of Corporate Affairs Department of Reliance Industries Limited and Member of Rajya Sabha was at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister of Gujarat State Bhupendrabhai Patel was a Guest of Honor at this book release ceremony. The book ‘The One and Only Dhirubhai Ambani’ written by Parimal Nathwani has been published by Navbharat Sahitya Mandir in three languages ​​Gujarati, Hindi and English. The book is titled ‘Ekmev Dhirubhai Ambani’ in Hindi and Gujarati.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, has written the foreword of the book. This book contains the compilation of articles written by Parimal Nathwani about Dhirubhai in various newspapers and magazines from time to time after Dhirubhai’s death.

Parimal Nathwani worked very closely with Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder chairman of Reliance Group, for a long time. During his tenure with Dhirubhai Ambani, he was deeply impressed by Dhirubhai’s thinking, working style, relationship tact, vision, commitment, eagerness to learn and think new, faith in new technology and youth, etc. In this book Nathwani has penned his experience with Dhirubhai. Various aspects of Dhirubhai Ambani’s personality as a thinker, an entrepreneur, a visionary, a family man, a role model, etc. are covered in this book.

On this occasion, Parimal Nathwani, the author of the book, Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of Reliance Industries Limited and Rajya Sabha MP said, “My association with Shri Dhirubhai Ambani is well known. The content of the book, therefore, are bound to reflect my personal impressions, observations, perceptions about Dhirubhai whom I have openly accepted as my role model. In fact, I owe it to Dhirubhai for what I am today.”

In the introduction to this book, Mukesh D. Ambani has said, “I admire and warmly appreciate Parimalbhai for the effort he has put in to bring his enormous fund of memories of Dhirughai together and impart a new life to them in the form of a highly readable book. Much has been written about my father. This book, however, is unique in that no other author can claim to have had such close and numerous interactions with him, and also with the Ambani and Reliance Families.”

The book release ceremony witnessed august presence of Minister Raghvajibhai Patel, Minister Mulubhai Bera, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Member of Parliament Poonamben Madam and Rajesh Chudasma, MLA Shailesh Mehta, renowned Industry Honchos, Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior government officials, Editors of newspapers, and other dignitaries.