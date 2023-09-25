Lilavati Hospital promoter family launches Lilavati Pharmacy in Ahmedabad, to open 500 stores in five years

‘The Lilavati Pharmacy Chain’ would be the only one in India to commence a wellness programme for community members

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 25: The Mehta family, the promoter of the famous Lilavati Hospital, has embarked on a new mission to transform the healthcare landscape in India. The family is establishing a chain of “Lilavati Pharmacy” stores across the country, even as work on setting up Lilavati Hospital in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, is also progressing well.

The Lilavati Pharmacy project, which entails creating world-class, luxurious pharmacies that offer a comprehensive range of medicines and surgical and medical equipment, is being driven by Prashant Mehta, the promoter and Managing Director.

The Lilavati Pharmacy chain would be the only one in India to commence a wellness programme for community members. Customers will be able to consult a doctor at the pharmacy itself and seek an appropriate line of treatment. It will emerge as a symbol of quality, accessibility, and patient-centred care.

Speaking about the project, Mehta said, “The Lilavati Pharmacy in Ahmedabad is the first but significant step in our journey of opening 500 pharmacy stores pan-India in the next five years. Our goal is to bring world-class healthcare within easy reach of every individual, ensuring that affordability and excellence go hand in hand.”

The Mehta family has always been driven by a deep-seated commitment to serving humanity and providing top-tier medical care at affordable rates. Mehta’s parents parents . Kishor and Charu Mehta were instrumental in setting up the super speciality Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai 25 years ago. Mehta is taking the mantle forward, reflecting the family’s unwavering commitment to healthcare.

The Lilavati Pharmacy venture aligns with the family’s mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all. Mehta is also leading Lilavati Hospital’s foray into Gujarat with a state-of-the-art and all-in-one mega healthcare facility in GIFT City. The Hospital will offer advanced medical services. It will begin operations soon and cater to the healthcare needs of Gujarat and western India, promising to be a game-changer for the region.