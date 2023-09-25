Monday, September 25, 2023
35 pilgrims injured in Guj road accident

Ambaji, Sep 25: At least 35 pilgrims were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a rock on a steep slope near Chikhla, Gujarat, on Monday.

According to information, the bus was carrying the passengers from Ambaji to Anand.

Details of the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained as authorities have started a probe.

The wounder persons have been admitted to a local hospital, and those with severe injuries were transferred to the Palanpur Civil Hospital.

