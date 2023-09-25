17th Global Communication Conclave discusses ‘Trust in the Digital Age: An Intellectual Extravaganza’

The Global Communication Conclave was organized by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), in association with the Public Relations Society Delhi (PRSD)

PRCI Ahmedabad Chapter Secretary – Subhojit Sen was awarded as the best secretary across 58 National Chapters and 5 Global Chapters of PRCI body

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Sept 25: The 17th Global Communication Conclave was organized by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), in association with the Public Relations Society Delhi (PRSD) at New Delhi on September 21-22.

Providing details about the Conclave a press conference was organized by PRCI – Ahmedabad Chapter today.

The key officials including Vinod Dave, Deepak Makwana, Mithilesh Chudgar, Jayant Arrawatia, Subhojit Sen and Bhargav Thakkar shared their views about the announced about the recent experiences at The 17th Global Communication Conclave, organized by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), in association with the Public Relations Society Delhi (PRSD) which successfully unfolded on September 21st and 22nd, 2023. PRCI Ahmedabad Chapter was awarded Nationally for the best chapter activities and highest number of activities conducted and PRCI Ahmedabad Chapter Secretary – Subhojit Sen was awarded as the best secretary across 58 National Chapters and 5 Global Chapters of PRCI body.

This prestigious event convened at the Civil Services Officers Institute, Chanakyapuri, at the Lakshmipat Singhania Auditorium, PHD House, August Kranti Marg, Hauzkhas, for Day 2. This dynamic conclave emerged as a distinguished platform for industry leaders, communication experts, media veterans, PR specialists, event management professionals, and academic scholars to explore, discuss, and exchange insights on critical themes revolving around trust and transparency in the digital age. Over 250 corporate communication experts and high-end professionals attended this mega event. Esteemed speakers shared their insights on a wide array of topics, emphasizing the importance of building trust and transparency in the digital age.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed an illustrious gathering of industry leaders and dignitaries, including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Minister of Minority Affairs, and K. C. Tyagi, Ex-Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The conclave drew participation from diplomats representing various countries, further underscoring its international prominence. Notable attendees included representatives from the embassies of Austria, Egypt, Israel, Switzerland, and the Philippines, reflecting the global appeal of the event.

M.B. Jayaram, PRCI Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus, expressed enthusiasm for the conclave, highlighting the participation of top-notch speakers and experts from across the world.

Geetha Shankar, National President of PRCI proudly stated that, “PRCI’s 17th Global Communication Conclave has once again proven to be a platform for meaningful dialogues and insights into the evolving landscape of communication in the digital age. We are committed to fostering excellence in the field of public relations and communication.”

The conclave revolved around the overarching theme, “Building Trust in the Digital Age.” It featured thought-provoking sessions and discussions on various critical subjects, including Ethical and Social Implications of Digital Transformation, Reinventing Culture in a Digital Age, Maintaining the Human Element in Public Relations, and Learning Challenges & Opportunities for the Youth in the Era of AI, among others. The 17th Global Communication Conclave also celebrated excellence through the PRCI’s signature “Chanakya” awards, induction into the “PR Hall of Fame,” and the presentation of the prestigious PRCI Excellence for Corporate Collaterals.