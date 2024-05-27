Sterling Hospitals Launches LifeSavER Initiative to Enhance First Aid Skills Across Gujarat

LifeSavER by Sterling Hospitals: Empowering 10,000 Volunteers with Essential First Aid Training

The program includes Basic Training, Advanced Training for Rapid Response Teams, and a Train the Trainer Program to ensure widespread and sustainable first aid education

Ahmedabad, May 27: Sterling Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare provider in Gujarat, has introduced an innovative initiative called LifeSavER aimed at bridging the critical first aid skills gap and enhancing emergency response capabilities in the region. The program seeks to equip over 10,000 volunteers with essential first aid knowledge and skills, free of charge. The name “LifeSavER” reflects its mission to transform trained individuals into potential lifesavers, capable of making a significant impact during emergencies.

The LifeSavER initiative addresses an urgent need, underscored by alarming statistics from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which reports nearly 428,000 annual deaths in India due to delayed medical intervention. In Gujarat, many lives are lost each year because bystanders lack essential first aid skills. LifeSavER’s primary goal is to reduce pre-hospital deaths by ensuring timely and appropriate actions during medical emergencies.

LifeSavER offers three comprehensive training programs. The Basic Training covers fundamental first aid skills, educating participants on the dos and don’ts during medical emergencies. The Advanced Training prepares Rapid Response Teams (RRT) with in-depth emergency response techniques to handle complex situations and support medical professionals. The Train the Trainer Program develops certified trainers who can teach first aid in their communities, ensuring a sustainable and multiplying effect.

Commenting on this initiative, Dr. Simmardeep Gill, MD and CEO of Sterling Hospitals, said, “In a world where emergencies can strike without warning, providing immediate first aid can mean the difference between life and death. At Sterling Hospitals, we believe everyone has the potential to save a life. Our LifeSavER initiative empowers communities across Gujarat with essential skills and confidence to act swiftly during medical emergencies. By ensuring timely and appropriate responses, we aim to reduce preventable deaths and foster a culture of preparedness. Together, we can create a safer, more responsive community, ready to make a lifesaving difference.”

Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Head of the Emergency Department at Sterling Hospitals, Ahmedabad, added, “In a fast-paced city like Ahmedabad, where every moment is vital, the LifeSavER Initiative is incredibly important. People often feel helpless during emergencies, but with LifeSavER training, they’ll be prepared to take immediate action. This training will give our citizens the ability to make a real difference, potentially saving lives before professional help arrives. By equipping Ahmedabad’s residents with these skills, we’re creating a safer and more resilient community.”

LifeSavER is a collaborative effort involving ER department healthcare professionals and volunteers who provide expert guidance, training, and support while spreading awareness. The program will be implemented through a multifaceted approach across all Sterling Hospitals units, featuring regular workshops, virtual training sessions, and webinars to ensure widespread participation. Through the LifeSavER initiative, individuals and organizations can make a significant difference in their communities, ensuring no one is left helpless in the face of a medical emergency.

It is worth mentioning that the Sterling Group of Hospitals is a leading provider of tertiary care in Gujarat. With two decades of experience, the hospital chain has grown to become the largest in the state, with four hospitals and cancer centers located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhidham. They offer a wide range of specialized services, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, cardiac sciences, critical care, pulmonology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neurosciences, and spine surgery. The hospital is equipped with round-the-clock emergency and accident services, two Cath labs, and seven state-of-the-art operating theatres.

Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Dr Sandeep Patel and Atul Behll were present to interact with the media on Monday.